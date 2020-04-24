A dozen albums that are making alone time easier to bear

Look, I don’t disagree that a time of social isolation is an odd time to turn one’s ears and heart over to a performer increasingly determined to expand her own artistic entanglements. But if it’s been agony waiting the two years since 2018′s marvelous “By the Way, I Forgive You” for new Brandi Carlile music, not to worry; she’s been quietly (and not so quietly) taking care of you for the past nine months.

First came Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin',” which Carlile co-produced and largely wrote (with her trusty sidekicks Tim and Phil Hanseroth, also on hand as part of the band). At turns quietly and flintily raucous, the Grammy-decorated album finds the country legend both unbitterly accepting life’s rocky road and demanding her due; two telling titles are “I Don’t Owe You Anything” and “Bring My Flowers Now.” And in Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me,” it’s hard not to pick up reflections of Tucker’s own complicated relationship with Nashville buried not so deeply.

From left: Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires of the Highwomen. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Two weeks later, Carlile took Tucker’s “Wheels of Laredo” to her unapologetically feminist (and, in parts, unabashedly queer) folk/country supergroup the Highwomen. Carlile, crossover megastar Maren Morris, hitmaking songwriter extraordinaire Natalie Hemby, and cult favorite Amanda Shires are all performers, and all women, very much at the peak of their powers, and “The Highwomen” lets them fade in and out of the spotlight in a sympathetic dance before joining forces like the formidable collective they are.

Old news, you say? Well, feh to you, smartypants, because now there’s the Secret Sisters’ achingly lovely “Saturn Return.” Carlile and the Hanseroths once again produced and provided backup, but Laura and Lydia Rogers wrote their own emotionally generous songs, veering a bit from the Tucker and Highwomen records’ styles, in both directions: “Silver” features a foot-stomping hoedown with bluegrass harmonies, while “Hand Over My Heart” recalls nothing so much as Haim. And in lamenting the existential fear of a lifetime of effort coming to naught, the Secret Sisters inadvertently deliver the ideal chorus for our current locked-down world: “I’m getting nowhere, baby.”

MARC HIRSH

Tuning out, turning up

In these days of isolation, the music I listen to roughly falls into two camps. There’s the stuff I put on to tune out from the loneliness, the dishes that need washing, and the spew of toxic sludge that comes out of presidential press briefings. Then there’s the stuff that I turn up when I want to stare the anxiety of the coronapocalypse right in the face. These albums won’t try to cheer me up. They will commiserate. I often listen when I’m out walking.

“FIBS,” by the Scottish composer/producer/singer Anna Meredith, has become my go-to shopping soundtrack. The jittery riffs of “Sawbones,” the wailing klaxon of “Calion,” and the delicate escalation of “moonmoons” sound less dissonant with my mood than whatever soft-pop standby the supermarket inevitably has going in the background. When Meredith sings, her voice projects the cool, smooth edge of a virtual assistant that went sentient and decided to pursue art-pop stardom instead of falling in love with Joaquin Phoenix.

For an old reliable, I tap Tears for Fears’ “Songs from the Big Chair.” Nothing feels inconsequential with “Shout” blasting through my earphones. I latch onto lyrics as I pace, scour their context: “These are the things I can do without.” Every footfall marks another thing that I can do without, will have to do without, until further notice; visits with family, iced coffee from the place down the street, browsing bookstores, train rides, walks in the woods, dates, sitting down with friends without fear. I hear that little twinkle that announces “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and I’m shoved back in time two months — I’m eating chocolate pudding at Atwood’s Tavern and the band has run out of original material, but the crowd wants to keep dancing, so they’re pulling out every cover they know — a snapshot from a world where there was Atwood’s Tavern, and live music, and Saturday nights that conceivably could be spent dancing with strangers, breathing the same air.

Moses Sumney performs at the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2017. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/file

For wandering the empty streets I pull up Moses Sumney’s “græ: Part 1,” released a few weeks before the pandemic hit. He’s always extended his devastating falsetto toward the lonely, but without fetishizing loneliness. If his debut release “Aromanticism” sometimes felt claustrophobic, the future-soul serenades and existential musings of “grae” ring as if from a foggy mountaintop, with no one else in sight but no less room around him for that. With his voice wreathed in a haze of filters, “Gagarin” proclaims “I give my life to something bigger than me” — not at peace, but centered.

ZOË MADONNA

Grooves and frayed nerves

Early on in the quarantine, I broke the late-night doldrums by putting on Bobby Conn’s “Rise Up!,” a 1998 album that blends themes of apocalyptic paranoia with chunky grooves, No Wave-adjacent skronking, churning violins, and the Chicago-based provocateur’s raspy wail. It sounded — it sounds — perfectly suited to the times: “Things look good in Babylon, yeah the rich still get it on/But now they gotta build up a fence/To protect their decadence,” Conn croons, sounding like a summary of high-end real estate listings set to music; the track veers from tender balladry to dime-store disco to manic street preaching before collapsing in a heap. The rest of the album is an absurdist tour de force that anticipated the invisible hand’s current stranglehold on the world, and it makes me think that Conn’s latest album — “Recovery,” which came out in March and contains the scorched-earth lament “Disaster” — will predict at least a few aspects of 2042.

Dana Margolin leads the English act Porridge Radio, and her band’s second full-length, “Every Bad,” showcases its intensity in a different way than Conn, summoning its power from simmering basslines and Margolin’s gradually-melting-steel approach to vocals. “Give/Take” was my introduction to the band, a sing-song rumination over coming to terms with one’s desire and lack thereof, its woozy synth line and thrumming bass pushing Margolin’s inner monologue closer and closer to a self-reckoning; “Sweet” is a midafternoon anxiety attack before an evening out, the spindly guitar line sounding like nerves being plucked and giving Margolin’s repeated assertion that “you will like me when you meet me” extra despair.

“Forever, Ya Girl,” the debut full-length by New York-based producer and songwriter KeiyaA, is a gorgeous blend of bedroom pop and R&B that draws musical inspiration from old soul sides and just-released streams alike. “Hvnli” uses a submerged groove to heighten its feelings of anomie, while its reprise fractures the bassline, sharpening KeiyaA’s inward gaze; her-slowed down version of Prince’s “1999” cut “Do Yourself a Favor” lets the lyrics’ proclamations of being OK hang in the air just long enough to see the hurt behind them.

MAURA JOHNSTON

Until we meet again

Had the viral deluge not washed their area dates away, I would have been spending three spring nights seeing Logan Ledger, Teddy Thompson, and The Third Mind performing music from their new releases. Distinct emotions attended each prospect: with Ledger, it was the excitement of seeing a new artist, poised for breakout, for the first time; with Thompson, who was to perform solo, the anticipation of a performance that presaged something a little different from what was on record; with The Third Mind, the opportunity to see Dave Alvin in the latest of a seemingly endless series of collaborative endeavors. It may seem like it’s already been an eternity, but we will all experience those sorts of emotions again, even if we don’t know exactly when. In the meantime, here are a few words about the music that they did not play.

“Logan Ledger,” the self-titled release from the young Nashvillian, came about through an out-of-the-blue collaboration with renowned roots-music producer T-Bone Burnett. It’s not hard to see what caught Burnett’s attention. Ledger’s songs are powered by his soaring, Orbison-esque croon, by guitar that twangs and shimmers and pedal steel that whines and winds; all coalesce in a coolly marvelous sound and sensibility that begs for the label “country noir” (although Ledger himself offers an equally compelling alternative: “Trance and Western”). Call it what you will, “Logan Ledger” is an electrifying debut.

Over the course of six albums, Teddy Thompson has offered a signature blend of throwback sounds that incorporates country, soul, pop, and more, and that continues to be the musical modus operandi on his latest, “Heartbreaker Please.” The thematic tone is announced by the first words you hear — “Here’s the thing, you don’t love me anymore” — and with the forlorn quaver that animates it, Thompson has a voice that was born to sing the album’s titular plea. “Heartbreaker Please” is as beautiful as it is bleak.

Dave Alvin JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/file

“The Third Mind” embodies one of Dave Alvin’s “crazy ideas,” testing the notion of, in his words, “making everything up live on the spot.” A gang of California fellow travelers join him to ride a trail that leads back sonically to psychedelic San Francisco territory as it traverses five covers (along with one original song), including a bristling, Dead-channeling take on the Butterfield Blues Band’s “East-West,” a “Morning Dew” that lights Bonnie Dobson’s folk classic on fire, and a trippy version of Fred Neil’s “The Dolphins.” Sometimes crazy works.

STUART MUNRO



