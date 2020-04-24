The ‘Parks and Rec’ gang is getting back together

At least the TV outlets are starting to get playful and take a few risks.

On Thursday at 8:30 p.m., NBC is airing “A Parks and Recreation Special,” which will reunite the main cast, including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. The half-hour episode will focus on the challenges of social distancing, as “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to NBC.

Getting the “Friends” cast back together for a reunion special to launch the show’s catalog on HBO Max has been a massive and expensive ($2.5 million per cast member) undertaking, one that is now on hold during the pandemic. But according to “Parks and Recreation” co-creator Mike Schur, the Pawnee peeps were easy. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes,” he said in a statement. The sitcom last aired in 2015 after seven seasons.