Seeking justice, autism revisited, a mom and pop store, and reconsidering water

Daniel H. Birman’s “ Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story ” relates how determined advocates fought for 10 years for justice in her case. But it also poignantly examines a culture of poverty and abuse in which both Brown’s mother and grandmother were victimized. Birman’s interviews with them are shocking and heartbreaking. However Brown resolved to turn her life around and used the resources available in prison to rehabilitate herself and earn a college degree. The resolution of the case is the dramatic climax of the film.

In 2004, Cyntoia Denise Brown was arrested in Nashville for murdering a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex. She was 16 and a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome. Though she had a loving foster mother, her life had been wracked by chaotic impulses, paranoia, and cognitive problems. She was exploited by pimps and other criminals. Despite these mitigating circumstances she was tried as an adult, found guilty of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.

Adam in "Autism: The Sequel." HBO

Second act

In 2006, Elaine Hall, a Hollywood acting coach and the adoptive mother of Neal, a boy on the autism spectrum, decided that the best way to expand Neal’s life and that of similar children was to put on a musical. She enlisted other parents with autistic children in what she called “The Miracle Project.” The hard work, frustrations, and triumphs of the rough-around-the-edges production that the kids put together are followed in Tricia Regan’s uplifting and unsparing documentary, “Autism: The Musical.” (2007). The film won an Emmy.

What happened next? Regan picks up the story in “Autism: The Sequel,” which catches up with the five kids, now in their 20s, whom she focused on in the original film.

Neal, who has the most communication and behavioral difficulties, will never achieve full independence, but now he works in a special program at a farm in Malibu where he has demonstrated manual skills. A therapist helps him spell out messages on a computer app that then voices them. Through it he says, “I’m truly grateful the world can see me as more than a charity case.”

Wyatt, who is as talkative as Neal is nonverbal, had mentioned in the first film how he had been bullied in school. Though limited cognitively, his irrepressible optimism and cheerful attitude have since won him many friends in high school and now while in a special college program in Portland, Ore.

Lexi, who demonstrated a talent for singing in the 2007 film, now lives semi-independently in a North Hollywood group home. She still takes music lessons. In one scene she sits on a swing with her father and sings Joni Mitchell’s “Urge for Going.”

Adam, also a gifted musician, now studies cello at Berklee College of Music. He’s still assisted by his mother, who attends classes with him. Adam wrote a melancholy, Bach-like cello piece expressing his sorrow when his parents’ marriage broke up.

Henry has Asperger syndrome. His father, Stephen Stills, makes a brief cameo in the film. Seemingly the best adjusted of the young people, he lives a fully independent life in an apartment in San Francisco. It has wall decorations that read “Take a pitcher it will last longer” and “You can always redo a class but you can’t relive a party.” He studies film and television at the Academy of Art University.

So far, so good, it seems. Hopefully Regan will check up on them 12 years from now and they will still be doing well.

Karen Mason in "Circus of Books." Netflix via AP

Literary enterprise

In high school, Rachel Mason was shocked to discover that her devout Jewish parents, Karen and Barry, made their living selling gay porn. Years later, Mason decided to tell their story in her entertaining and affecting documentary, “Circus of Books” (2019), titled after the popular West Hollywood erotica emporium her parents operated for more than 35 years, until the Internet put them out of business.

In 1976 the Masons found themselves in a financial bind and took up an offer from smut legend and First Amendment champion Larry Flynt (whom Karen met during her early career as a journalist) to distribute Hustler magazine. In 1982 the bookstore, one of their clients, was going out of business. They took it over, and after a decade of shrewd management and hard work they became the biggest purveyors of gay porn in the United States.

Though quietly providing the gay community with a safe space and a place of employment that helped sustain it during the AIDS crisis, the store owners were never much involved with politics. And Karen, who demonstrates that she knows her way around merchandise like sex toys and videos with titles like “Rimnastics Gold Part II,” at first had a hard time accepting that her own son, the filmmaker’s brother, was gay. Now she’s a proud and prominent member of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

Geologist Stephen Mojzsis in "H2O: The Molecule That Made Us." WGBH

Water log

The theory that water and perhaps even life came from an extraterrestrial source always appealed to my sci-fi-addled imagination. Apparently, the truth is more down to earth.

That’s what geologist Stephen Mojzsis says in “Pulse,” the first episode in “H2O: The Molecule that Made Us,” a three-part documentary on water, produced by WGBH. He explains how water first emerged as vapor from cooling lava billions of years ago. The vapor formed clouds and a then-ceaseless torrential rain, creating the oceans that gave birth to life, in the form of primitive bacteria. The bacteria broke down the carbon dioxide filling the atmosphere into oxygen and carbon, protecting the oceans from the greenhouse effect, which would have boiled them away. And the oxygen made life as we know it possible.

What makes Mojzsis’s hypothesis all the more compelling is that he explains it while walking across a steaming Icelandic landscape resembling the earth as it was eons ago, when this process first began. It’s one of many such sequences in this illuminating and provocative series about the origins, history, and future of this essential resource.

