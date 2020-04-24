City of Boston lays out guidelines for restaurants to sell groceries

On Friday, Mayor Martin Walsh announced that the City of Boston will begin allowing restaurant owners to sell groceries out of their storefronts for delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout, offering eateries another financial lifeline during the coronavirus shutdown.

The move comes on the heels of last week’s announcement from Mayor Joe Curtatone that Somerville would allow the practice. Other local municipalities, including Arlington, have also encouraged such sales as a way to offset the steep financial losses incurred by area restaurants during the crisis.

According to the proposal, restaurants would have to apply for permits through the city’s Inspectional Services Department, and follow all state and federal guidelines with regard to sale of products. As part of the application, restaurateurs would need to submit a health, safety, and operations plan to ensure the safety of their workers, and an outline of the list of goods they intend to sell.