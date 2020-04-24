City of Boston lays out guidelines for restaurants to sell groceries

On Friday, Mayor Martin Walsh announced that the City of Boston will begin allowing restaurant owners to sell groceries out of their storefronts for delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout, offering eateries another financial lifeline during the coronavirus shutdown.
The move comes on the heels of last week’s announcement from Mayor Joe Curtatone that Somerville would allow the practice. Other local municipalities, including Arlington, have also encouraged such sales as a way to offset the steep financial losses incurred by area restaurants during the crisis.
According to the proposal, restaurants would have to apply for permits through the city’s Inspectional Services Department, and follow all state and federal guidelines with regard to sale of products. As part of the application, restaurateurs would need to submit a health, safety, and operations plan to ensure the safety of their workers, and an outline of the list of goods they intend to sell.
For Irene Li, the owner of Mei Mei restaurant, the guidelines offer some clarity after a few complicated weeks. She started selling groceries to restaurant and health care workers shortly after the shutdown, but was told to cease sales by an inspectional service agent who reached out earlier this month. In the meantime, she’s been offering take-out and virtual dumpling classes and working with nonprofit Off Their Plate, serving 12,000 meals to frontline workers.
She said that the new guidelines will help her continue increase revenue and cash flow, because she’ll be able to do more sales with less labor, as she’s staffing the restaurant with only three people at a time. And she’s glad it’s an additional service she can offer her customers.
“The guests who are coming in from take-out are so loyal, and we want to be able to offer them more,” she said. "If they can skip a trip to the grocery store because they got ground beef and toilet paper from us, that would be a thoughtful addition to what we’re doing.”
