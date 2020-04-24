Digits rolls out a free business expense program

The company announced Thursday that it would make its Digits for Expenses program free to businesses as it works its way toward paid products in the future. The company also said it had raised $22 million in new venture capital, in a funding round led by GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent Alphabet.

Digits, the new venture led by the founders of the Cambridge tech firm Crashlytics, has rolled out its first public product: A program to help business owners track and analyze their spending.

“We see this as a long-term, sustained effort, and Digits for Expenses is just the first chapter,” Digits cofounders Wayne Chang and Jeff Seibert wrote in a blog post. “We believe that innovations in technology, algorithms, and design have unlocked a new realm of possibility for financial software, and we are committed to making this vision a reality for businesses around the world.”

The new money brings the funding for Digits to about $33 million. The company’s 18 employees all work remotely.

Siebert and Chang were the cofounders of Crashlytics, a software program for mobile app development that Twitter bought in 2013 in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $300 million. Google eventually bought the Cambridge-based Twitter unit that included Crashlytics .

