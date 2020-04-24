At 59, I’ve now lived longer than my father did

I approached this past year with some trepidation, as if it were a pit I had to leap across. I know it’s irrational. I’m in better health than my father was. He’d had his first heart attack when he was only 27, and while he was strong, even robust at times, he always lived with that perilous fragility, and so did we — my three older sisters, my mother, and I. His hairline had receded long before I was born, and because of his white hair and beard, some kids could be made to believe he was Santa Claus, even when he wore his tattered terry cloth bathrobe, which was how he relaxed around the house.

When my father died, at 58, people made a point of telling me how young he was. I was 24 and fully unaware of everything I was yet to learn. I had no conception of how to measure the length of a life. I have a better idea now: My son is 23, and I turned 59 this month.

He always seemed old to me.

My father was a giver of advice. We all valued his counsel, which was dispensed thoughtfully, sometimes eloquently. But his urgings and warnings were often unsolicited, and they could be oppressive, even life-changing (he lowered the boom on my art school aspirations). When I’d put up an argument, he’d usually win. In an impasse, when I was determined to carry out a plan to which he objected, he’d bow out with the simple phrase “Suit yourself,” suspending a dramatic pause between the words. It made me angry to admit that even in this way he could sway me.

In 1985 he elected to have bypass surgery — a decision I wish, to this day, I could have swayed — and died days afterward from complications.

I sleepwalked through the months that followed. Eventually the fog lifted enough for me to see the next few steps ahead, and then a little further. Among the many profound losses, one was bittersweet: I was suddenly compelled to make my own decisions without my father to talk me out of them or prod me toward them. In other words, I could grow, and thrive, and screw up, all at will. However painful, it was a kind of freedom.

What kind of father have I turned out to be? The kind who gives a massive amount of unsolicited advice. This can range from “Seriously? Seven classes in one semester?” to “You’re going to want to wear shoes.”

My son is far more willful than I ever was, and from the time he kicked his way out of his swaddling in the maternity ward, he has tended to make his own decisions regardless of what I might say (three, four, five . . . six times). Right before the coronavirus crisis hit, my wife and I visited him in St. Louis, where he is in graduate school. I talked about advancing beyond my dad’s years, not so much to alarm him as to mark the milestone. In the last 35 years, I’ve wished to consult my father from time to time — or hear his laugh or listen to the bawdy songs he’d sing. I wish he could’ve met my wife and son. I can’t wait to see what unfolds for my boy.

My son said that, while he would miss me when I’m gone, he would be OK. He wasn’t being flip. It was more like reassurance. Then he added, “I’m sure I’ll wish I had listened to all the advice you ever gave me.”

When that day comes — many years from now, I hope, after I’ve been there to applaud his triumphs and to offer not counsel, but comfort, when he’s down — I’ll just want him to remember good times more vividly than bad ones. I’ll want him to pepper his conversations, as I do now, with words and phrases that end in “. . . as my father used to say.”

And I will want him to suit himself.

Matthew Bernstein is the Globe’s letters editor. He can be reached at matthew.bernstein@globe.com and on Twitter at @GlobeBernstein.