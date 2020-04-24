Blind date: ‘He studies electromagnetic fields in the plasma around black holes’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His perfect Saturday: Tutoring high school kids in physics and math

What makes him a catch: Well versed in science, current events, art, and classical music

LEE ROSCOE: 72 / playwright / journalist

Her perfect Saturday: Stimulating conversation about art, nature, science, politics

What makes her a catch: She’s charming, funny, sexy, and still beautiful. Mildly famous.

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CHAT, BROOKLINE AND BREWSTER

WORLDS COLLIDE

David All the dates I had seen in the paper were between kids, and I wondered how the Globe would respond to someone older.

Lee I have never done online dating, but I thought the Globe would be a safe way to try it out.

David I treated it as I would an in-person date . . . changed out of my sweats into slacks and a sweater. I’m way past being nervous when meeting new people.

Lee Brushed my hair, put makeup and jewelry on. Deep breathing.

David Lee was already online. The video was terrible so neither of us got a good look at the other. From what I could tell, she seemed very attractive.

Lee The blue eyes had it; obviously ferociously intelligent.

COSMIC CONNECTION

David Turned out she has always been interested in astrophysics, my research area. She is currently working as a journalist (and a playwright) and my dad was a journalist, so we had that to discuss.

Lee He studies electromagnetic fields in the plasma around black holes, so I was able to learn about that, and on to such esoterica as string theory and quantum physics. This is a subject, which as a layman, I am fascinated by.

David I was totally comfortable from the beginning. She was very friendly and forthcoming.

Lee We share a certain cosmopolitan-ness (is that a word?); also we have both taught, although he at a higher level than I. We both fell in love with the night sky at age 8.

David I ordered pork in adobo sauce from Cafe Sol Azteca in Newton; it was quite good.

Lee I ordered from the Brewster Pizza House. A cheese pizza, a Sam Adams Boston Lager to help me calm down, also spanakopita — one of my favorite foods and they do it perfectly.

David I was thoroughly enjoying it the entire time. The biggest problem was the terrible video.

Lee As the ice broke, he seemed more simpatico. At the end, he laughed at a story of mine about almost knocking down a priceless modernist sculpture at the college where he taught.

WRITTEN IN THE STARS

David She said she was getting tired, so we brought it to a close.

Lee I felt it had been a good hors d’oeuvre, and I didn’t want to wear out the mystery. We decided to exchange e-mail addresses and continue another time.

David It didn’t take me long to decide that I really liked Lee. The only real difficulty is that we live far apart.

Lee As the date progressed, I felt we had common ground to possibly become friends. It is hard to get the nuances of another person on Zoom.

SECOND DATE?

David We’d like to meet in person when it’s safe to do so.

Lee Sure, if he asks.

POST-MORTEM

David / A+

Lee / I never graded when I taught, so will beg off that one.



