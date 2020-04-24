Five things to do online April 27-May 3

The annual Newburyport Literary Festival will be held virtually in partnership with A Mighty Blaze, a not-for-profit formed to connect authors with readers during self-quarantine. Events on Sunday start at 9 a.m. and include a discussion with author Kate Bolick about why Little Women still resonates today. Free. newburyportliteraryfestival.org

Tune in to Boston Playwrights’ Theatre’s 22nd annual Boston Theatre Marathon live on Zoom. New England playwrights and actors are collaborating with local theaters to deliver 10-minute play readings every day at noon. Performances are free, but donations are encouraged to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, which is helping local artists during the pandemic. bu.edu/bpt

Wednesday: Aural Adventures

Close your eyes and take a sound journey with Obscured Vision: A Night of Sonic Storytelling, presented online by the Museum of Science. The performance features four original stories by audio science reporter Ari Daniel and sound designer Ian Coss. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com

Wednesday and Thursday: Game Time

Teenage gamers can join Boston Public Library’s teen librarians Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays 3-5 p.m. for the ongoing event Twitch Remote Gaming for Teens. They’ll play wacky interactive games and banter in the live chat. Gaming console not required, but a phone or other Internet-enabled device is. Ages 13-18. Free. bpl.org

Wednesday: Couch Concert

Enjoy the contemporary classical sounds of the Juventas New Music Ensemble from the comfort of your couch during Stay Home with Juventas, which features a different member of the chamber group every Wednesday through May. Soprano Kelley Hollis performs from 8-8:30 p.m. during this week’s Facebook Live session. Free. juventasmusic.org

