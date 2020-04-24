Home design inspiration: A reading room that takes cues from men’s fashion

1. Kavoogian has long-imagined creating a welcoming room with four chairs and a round ottoman. This ottoman is upholstered in hair-on-hide with a patchwork-stitched top, and is on casters for easy mobility. “Since the other upholstery in the room is patterned, I chose a solid with texture,” she says.

Brooke Kavoogian loves Ralph Lauren. “My dad owned a men’s clothing store and we both love his style,” says Kavoogian, whose Hingham-based firm is called Brooke Anne Interiors. So when her sons outgrew the playroom in the front of their house, she decided to turn it into a menswear-inspired reading room, complete with suit-worthy plaid upholstery. The practical polypropylene rug from The Rug Merchant in Rockland stayed put to ensure continued family friendliness, while the sputnik chandelier, relocated from the dining room, renders the room glam enough for cocktails. Speaking of cocktails, Kavoogian snagged the Lucite bar cart with brass details from the dining room, too. “It fits perfectly on the wall as a focal point,” she says.

2. It was love at first sight when it came to the hand-block printed pillows by Walter G, which derive influences from traditional African textiles. The saffron triangular markings work with the ottoman and add some fun.

3. A suede wallcovering in a soothing shade of café au lait makes the room feel cozy. Installation was tricky—stray bits of glue would be detrimental—but it was worth it. And Kavoogian gets a kick out of brushing it, as one might a suede boot.

4. For the ceiling, Kavoogian used a stylized feather print wallpaper by Jane Churchill that she’d heard of from a designer friend. “Covering the fifth wall, as they call it, makes a dramatic impact,” she says.

5. The designer picked up the artwork—digital prints on linen that picture a jockey riding a horse—at the Festival of the Arts show in Chatham. The artist behind home furnishings label Sitka Home, who used to paint for Ralph Lauren, created the pieces, which Kavoogian framed in gilded wood.

6. Martini side tables in antique brass from RH match the base of the CR Laine chairs and are just the right size for a couple of drinks. “I originally got four, but it was too crowded,” Kavoogian says.





