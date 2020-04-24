Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thank you to Neil Swidey for the riveting account of the 1970 Eastern Airlines skyjacking and its long-lasting effects ( “Skyjack! Eastern Airlines Flight 1320 and the Hijacking That Changed America,” March 22). My father, Joe Wyson, was the foreman mechanic responsible for the maintenance of the Eastern Shuttle at Logan in 1970. I have no doubt he was involved with the repair of the four bullet holes resulting from the incident. And he must have known some of the flight crew when Eastern was a relatively small operation at Logan. At a time when airline employees are taken for granted, Swidey’s reporting highlights how they routinely hold their passengers’ lives in their hands.

Michael Wyson, Waltham

As a passenger on Flight 1320, I applaud Swidey’s well-written story. When I was finally able to speak to Captain Bob Wilbur decades after the skyjacking, I was struck by his modesty and sincere, kindly interest in the life of this stranger and how it had unfolded. I remain grateful to him to this day and hour.

Peggy Coyle McLoughlin, Newton

Wow, what a great piece. A welcome relief from all of the news coverage. I curse Swidey, however, for mentioning Palisades Amusement Park. I grew up in northern New Jersey in the 1960s and now the jingle from their constant radio ads is stuck in my head!

Gordon Owades, Lexington

It’s amazing to read that people walked on and paid onboard. And they could smoke! The treatment of the stewardesses was appalling. I’m glad Swidey included that because I think some people forget.

MaryAnn Carnes, Hingham

Swidey’s fascinating piece put me inside that aircraft on that terrible flight on Saint Patrick’s Day 50 years ago. The heroic actions of pilots Bob Wilbur and Jim Hartley Jr. without question saved the lives of all — with both words and actions toward this “lost soul” John Divivo, whose true motives will never be known.

J.J. Grimes, Watertown

I was a senior in high school [in 1970] but traveled back and forth (smoking) on Eastern Airlines the following year. The Eastern terminal was impressive, with its separate entrance and modern design. Everyone dressed up to take a flight. Flying had an atmosphere of sophistication. These airline employees were heroes—had panic ensued, the plane might have crashed. Sad that no one thought to keep an eye on Divivo on Halloween. Having worked in corrections, preventing suicide is one of the most difficult challenges.

Jackie Smith, Grafton

I didn’t remember the story of Flight 1320. The detail was fascinating and I read every word, including the personal updates.

Tom DeSisto, Newton

Great great tracing the details of the flight attendants, as well as the passengers. Eastern has a special place in my heart. While I never worked for them, I spent many flight simulator hours in their Miami training facility named for Jim Hartley.

Dave Farrell, Brockton (former Trump Shuttle pilot/flight engineer)

Remembering Shirley

Thank you to Linda Matchan for her Connections essay “Living in the Present” (March 22). She captured exactly what Shirley Beckett taught to anyone who knew her. I would have loved to see how Shirley would remain connected during social distancing, as she surely would have done. Our role models are often living right down the street.

Advertisement

Pat Byrne, Newton

I enjoyed this article — it was very moving. Being self-centered, I hope I can be as well remembered.

Shel Segal, Hull

