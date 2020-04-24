For sale: Homes with pantries in Lynn and West Roxbury

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $349,900 in 2015

PROS A sitting room with tiled hearth and bay-window bench seat greets visitors to this 1908 Craftsman-style American Foursquare. At left is a living room with gas fireplace, where pocket doors open to a dining room. A butler’s pantry, complete with swinging door, connects to the kitchen featuring maple Shaker cabinets, black granite counters, stainless appliances, and a butcher-block island. Past a half bath is the back deck. On the second floor, four bedrooms share a bath with retro green and black tile. The third floor holds a dormered master suite with a bath and dressing room. There’s laundry in the basement. CONS Not much of a yard.

Advertisement

Darryln Leikauskas, BHHS Commonwealth, 781-571-1022, commonmoves.com

$829,900

506 LAGRANGE STREET / WEST ROXBURY

506 Lagrange Street, West Roxbury.

SQUARE FEET 2,430

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $425,000 in 2013

PROS Dating to 1920, this onetime bungalow received a major second-story addition in 2017. Left of the entryway is the living room, with brick fireplace, and dining room, with a window seat and built-in hutch. A pantry passageway leads to the kitchen in back, with granite counters, stainless appliances, and access to the deck and yard. The center hallway holds an office nook under the stairs, plus two bedrooms and a bath. Upstairs, two bedrooms at right share an updated bath, while the master suite at left includes a stylish bath with step-in shower, dressing room with laundry, and sitting area. CONS Swing set and upstairs washer/dryer excluded.

Lisa Sullivan, Insight Realty Group, 617-838-7361, lisasullivanrealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.