10-year-old hit by stray bullet in Roxbury upgraded to good condition, Mayor Walsh says

“Thankfully, the information I have now is, she’s been upgraded to good condition,” Walsh said. “She does have a long road ahead of her, physically and psychologically, but she’s recovering.”

Walsh provided an update on the case during an appearance on Rev. Bruce Wall’s Boston Praise Radio program.

A 10-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet last weekend in Roxbury has been upgraded to good condition but faces a lengthy recovery, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday.

Police have said the child was struck in her apartment on Nazing Street around 5:21 p.m. last Saturday when a gun went off next door, where a gathering was taking place. No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Walsh said Friday that the next-door gathering was “a repast going on, a celebration of a young person’s life who had been taken through violence.” Somehow, Walsh said, a gun went off, and the bullet pierced the wall and struck the girl in the bathroom of her neighboring apartment, as she was fixing her hair.

The mayor said individuals “who are causing and creating the violence need to stop. There’s enough stressors out there right now” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh said the gathering where the gun was present shouldn’t have happened in the first place, in light of social distancing protocols that have been implemented to fight the pandemic. He said he knows those restrictions can be difficult on people who have lost loved ones.

“We can’t do the things we normally do, and it’s difficult,” Walsh said. “It’s hard for people,” but “we are asking people to work with us here.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.