Maine reports 3 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported three deaths and 28 new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, bringing the state’s death toll to 47 and case count to 965.

The three victims were from Cumberland, York, and Kennebec counties, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths with 24,followed by Waldo with 10, York with seven, Kennebec with five, and Androscoggin with one.

Cumberland County has also reported the most cases of Maine’s 16 counties with 426 confirmed cases, officials said. York has the second most cases with 191, followed by Kennebec with 100.