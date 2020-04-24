Maine reports 3 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported three deaths and 28 new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, bringing the state’s death toll to 47 and case count to 965.
The three victims were from Cumberland, York, and Kennebec counties, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths with 24,followed by Waldo with 10, York with seven, Kennebec with five, and Androscoggin with one.
Cumberland County has also reported the most cases of Maine’s 16 counties with 426 confirmed cases, officials said. York has the second most cases with 191, followed by Kennebec with 100.
As of Wednesday, 16,784 residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.
Of the residents who have contracted the virus, 499 people have recovered, officials said. Patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness total 152, and 39 are currently hospitalized. Of those currently hospitalized, 17 are in critical care and seven are on ventilators.
Throughout the state, 159 ICU beds and 287 ventilators are available, officials said.
Matt Berg