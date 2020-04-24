Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Cambridge

A man was arrested in Allston Thursday and charged with murdering another homeless man in Cambridge last week, law enforcement officials said.

Jose Bermudez, 55, was arraigned on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon via a telephone conference Thursday in Cambridge District Court, according to a joint statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Cambridge police.

Bermudez allegedly stabbed Danilo Perez, 33, multiple times during an altercation near Green Street and Sidney Place shortly after 5:15 p.m. on April 14. The two men, who knew each other, got into a verbal altercation that became violent, the statement said.