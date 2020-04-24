Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Cambridge

A man was arrested in Allston Thursday and charged with murdering another homeless man in Cambridge last week, law enforcement officials said.
Jose Bermudez, 55, was arraigned on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon via a telephone conference Thursday in Cambridge District Court, according to a joint statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Cambridge police.
Bermudez allegedly stabbed Danilo Perez, 33, multiple times during an altercation near Green Street and Sidney Place shortly after 5:15 p.m. on April 14. The two men, who knew each other, got into a verbal altercation that became violent, the statement said.
After he was stabbed, Perez fled the scene to Franklin Street, where a jogger spotted him. Police received a 911 call and responded to the area. Perez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Officers had identified Bermudez as the suspect. After receiving information about his whereabouts, police arrested Bermudez Thurrsday morning in Allston. He was taken into custody without incident, the statement said.
At his arraignment, Bermudez was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court via video on June 25.
