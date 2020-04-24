Man stabbed in Chelsea, suspect arrested

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in Chelsea Friday night and a suspect was arrested, police said.
Officers responded to a report of an armed assault in Bellingham Square at 7:45 p.m. The victim was found suffering from a stab wound to his left side, Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter.
The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was in stable condition, Kyes said.
Police arrested a suspect around 9:15 p.m., Kyes said.
Evidence related to the alleged stabbing was seized and is being processed by police investigators.
No further information was available late Friday night.
