One person dead in Belmont fire

A person died after they were removed from a burning home in Belmont Friday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out at 81 Birch Hill Rd., Belmont firefighters wrote on Facebook at 4:31 a.m.
At 5:06 a.m., firefighters wrote that a second alarm had been struck and one person had been removed from the home.
The person has since died from their injuries, said Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
