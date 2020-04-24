As Rhode Island’s death toll tops 200, outbreaks and concern cause more disruption

The state posted the latest numbers Friday: The 13 deaths and 437 infections in the past 24 hours means that since March 1, 202 Rhode Islanders have died from COVID-19 -- mostly residents of nursing homes -- and 6,699 people have been confirmed to have gotten the virus.

With Governor Gina Raimondo announcing that schools will remain closed and distance learning will continue for the rest of the academic year, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League announced Friday morning that the spring sports season was canceled.

A federal judge Friday ordered the temporary release of two immigrants held by ICE at the Wyatt Detention Center after the ACLU successfully argued that their underlying health conditions put them at risk for serious illness or death if they contracted COVID-19.

Two Rhode Island food companies have recorded dozens of cases: About 100 employees of Taylor Farms, a food distribution business in North Kingstown, have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and Daniele Charcuterie, a cured meat producer in Burrillville, had about 80 cases.

PROVIDENCE -- As the state announced that 13 more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus and another 437 people have tested positive, several other virus-related developments illustrated how far-reaching the outbreak here is.

The number of people being treated in hospitals is holding steady, with 267 in hospital beds and 77 in ICUs.

Raimondo announced Friday that Rhode Island has so far tested about 4 percent of the population -- 47,257 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far -- making the state the top in testing per capita.

Next week, she said, there will be new walk-up testing sites in Woonsocket, East Bay, Central Falls, and Cranston, to get access to all communities. Health officials are also working with the National Guard and Emergency Management Agency to have mobile testing, to allow people who are homebound to be tested for coronavirus.

At the same time, to get an idea of the spread of coronavirus in Rhode Island, the state will begin antibody testing. The state received 20,000 antibody tests this week, Raimondo said, and once health officials validate the process, the tests will be used to sample randomly chosen people throughout the state to obtain evidence about the prevalence of the virus.

She has set up a testing and validation task force to analyze and draw conclusions from the antibody tests.

* * * * *

While health officials have been tracking outbreaks at 30 nursing homes and three assisted living facilities across the state, they also found large outbreaks at two local food companies.

David Finch, CEO of Daniele Charcuterie, said the 80 infected employees had worked at three facilities in Rhode Island, and 90 percent of them were already in quarantine when they tested positive.

“We are pleased that all of the affected employees appear to be recovering well, and that our aggressive actions to address the virus has flattened the curve of cases among our workforce," Finch said in a statement Friday.

* * * * *

Meanwhile, more Rhode Islanders are losing their jobs because of the coronavirus.

More than 183,000 workers have filed for unemployment, approximately a third of the state’s workforce, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Labor and Training.

In the past week, 20,503 people applied for unemployment, including 12,458 that were coronavirus-specific claims and 7,209 claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA. That program covers up to 39 weeks of unemployment for people who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, such as the self-employed and independent contractors.

* * * * *

The release of the ICE detainees via a temporary restraining order issued by US District Court Judge William Smith came with conditions: The detainees are subject to GPS monitoring and 14-day self-quarantine at the homes of family members. The release is temporary and conditional on the continued risk of serious illness or death if they remained held at Wyatt, and the judge ordered that the detainees must return to ICE custody “at such time as any constitutionally unjustifiable risk abates, as determined by the court.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the National ACLU had filed the lawsuit less than a week ago on behalf of three immigrants, who all suffer from pre-existing health conditions. One was released by ICE hours before the judge heard the arguments Wednesday; he had been scheduled to have heart surgery when he was detained in February and had multiple bouts of cancer that led to the removal of a kidney and thyroid gland.

* * * * *

As for school sports, it was inevitable that the season would have to be canceled once Raimondo kept the schools closed.

“While we have all established protocols and emergency action plans for many types of situations, we simply have no playbook to follow for this unique global health crisis," Thomas Mezzanotte, executive director of the interscholastic league, said in a statement. "Just as we made every effort to complete the winter tournament season, we remained hopeful that at least some form of a spring sports season would be possible and spent the past several weeks exploring many scenarios in the event that it could be saved. We had the best of intentions, but unfortunately were at the mercy of this deadly virus. We are dealing with a catastrophic situation, and the only way we can respond is in a way that supports the health and safety of our student-athletes and everyone involved.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com