This pattern of gloomy and cold weather is getting old

Had this pattern developed in January and February we would be looking at mounds of snow, though if winter had brought us more typical snowfall, perhaps spring would have been a little milder. The atmosphere has a way of averaging out and what we’re seeing now is just that, a balancing of the mild weather we had the past three months.

Although there was sunshine Thursday, it still wasn’t very warm. Our Friday has been marred by clouds and some showers — it’s also not very mild again with temperatures below average for the time of year. This pattern is getting old. A friend recently asked when it would warm up, my answer was, of course, “in May,” but the exact timetable is still a bit of a question.

Wanting to escape the house and get outside right now is making this pattern extra tough to take.

Saturday is a standout mild day in the next week. WeatherBell

All is not doom and gloom. Saturday does look pretty nice with lots of sunshine and very mild temperatures in comparison to what we’ve been experiencing. Readings will get into the lower 60s, making for the best day of the weekend by far and one of the nicer days we’ve had in awhile. Winds will be light. Remember sunscreen if you’re headed out to get some vitamin D. The sun’s strength tomorrow is equal to mid-August, thus really powerful.

Low pressure is going to approach from the south and move up the coast line Sunday. Rain will arrive in the region Sunday into the afternoon and it’s going to be not only wet but cold.

We might get a few dry hours in the morning Sunday for a run or walk, though as the storm continues to spin off the coast, waves of moisture will ensue and over inland areas that could result in some wet snowfall. It’s not going to surprise me if there’s actually accumulating snow in northern New England, especially the interior.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday morning will likely exceed an inch. WeatherBell

Temperatures Monday will be way below averages with a very raw wind off the water. There is likely more rain and it might not be much warmer than 40 for most of the day.

At this point you might be wondering when is this all going to shift. The 8-14 day outlook has a continuation of chillier-than-average temperatures across the Northeast. I suspect that although readings will average cooler than we would expect, there will be some days with temperatures into the 60s.

The problem is that cool days are going to overwhelm the mild ones keeping us below average.

Cooler-than-average weather is expected through early May. NOAA

Perhaps week two of May will see some improvement. I am not ready to commit to that yet, but it likely is at least that long before we see some extended warmth and sunshine.



