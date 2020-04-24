What we miss most about Rhode Island right now

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I kind of wish the Patriots had traded for Dr. Fauci in last night’s NFL Draft. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 6,256 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, and 189 residents had died. There were 267 people in the hospital, 72 in intensive care, and 45 were on ventilators. We also know that 342 people have been discharged from the hospital.

We’ve reached the end of another long week in Rhode Island, so let’s start off with acknowledging the obvious: We all deserve a virtual hug, and we all could use a cold beer from the Hot Club and a little me time on the beach in Narragansett.

So what else are folks missing while we seek to contain the coronavirus? Rhode Map readers sent in more than 100 notes, and here are some of the highlights:

⚓ “What we miss most about Rhode Island is… well, Rhode Island. Our granddaughter, daughter, and son-in-law live in South Kingstown. We live in Tacoma, Washington. With worries about travel risks and quarantine mandates, visiting has become virtually impossible. We await the lifting of restrictions and return to some degree of ‘normalcy.’ And a chance for a visit to Rhode Island, especially this time of year.” – Howard & Miriam Schwartz

⚓ “While restricted access to beaches and parks sucks, there is flat-out nothing to compare with closed restaurants and bars. From The Mooring to Matunuck Oyster Bar and lots of great places between them, I just want a window table, a martini and a platter of oysters to start, please. For now, I’m having quarantinis with my lovely wife.” – Kevin McBride

⚓ “I am missing my commute - the roughly 90 minutes roundtrip when I am alone with my thoughts, free to listen to a book or the news, not being distracted by the housework that needs to be done, and not being interrupted by my kids. Until know, I have never fully appreciated how recharging those precious moments alone have been.” – Theresa Dougherty

⚓ “I miss seeing, hugging, high-fiving, etc. my kids and my grandkids. Social media is alright but it doesn’t make up for face-to-face contact.” – Anita Butler

⚓ “The thing I miss the most is just going out to dinner. Not one particular place but just getting to go. I can’t wait to sit at a bar, order a beer and some yummy food and maybe just maybe watch a game on TV.” – Heidi Lewis

⚓ “I miss the annual May breakfasts, a delightful Rhode Island tradition. I have gone to the one at the Oaklawn Baptist Church, which bills itself as the original May breakfast. Seeing the servers, all volunteer church members, dressed in period attire, is part of the atmosphere." – Anne McDonald

⚓ “’Miss’ does not describe how I feel about the absence of my children and grandchildren who are usually frequent visitors. They have taken to coming into the driveway and waving from the car. What a tease. I miss Sunday dinner. I miss the line at the post office - for some weird reason the North Scituate Post office is always slammed and I find that comforting. I miss hugging my 85-year-old father and sitting with him listening to his hilarious stories. I could go on and on and on.” – Kate Coyne McCoy

⚓ “Beaches and parks in Newport.” – Angela Fischer

⚓ “Truly, the little things I took for granted, like a quick grocery store run or a CVS trip without gloves and mask, manicure and pedicure, going to Garden City just because, spontaneous dining at a restaurant, or even grabbing a doughnut or bagel. Even a walk around Wayland Square requires some thought and street crossing to avoid those not social distancing or wearing masks while talking on their phones, running, biking, or walking. Every activity outside the home needs to be predetermined and prepared for in some manner.” – Mandy Katz

⚓ “It’s this time of year that I’ll take off work early on a Friday, drive down to Point Judith, and hit up Aunt Carrie’s for my first batch of clam fritters and clear chowder of the year. I’ll usually get it to go and sit on the rocks at Camp Cronin as I partake in the fried bivalve goodness and view of the ferry coming in and out of port for the afternoon. Change the latitude, change the attitude.” – Renee Bessette

⚓ “The PawSox! Especially since this is their last year here, where they belong.” – Sandy Carman

⚓ “I’m missing my adult rec soccer leagues (shoutouts to Wide World and WEFA), for the exercise and the socializing.” – Jennifer Sparks

⚓ “I miss the income from the neighborhood bar that I own. Fortunately I also work at a law firm. I also miss going to Power Yoga Plus." – Shari Boyd

⚓ “Playing tennis. Aside from the actual physical aspect of playing the game, there’s also the social aspect, like associating with friends and coaching from the pros.” – Barbara Garabedian

