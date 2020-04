Thank you, frontline workers, for keeping us safe. And thank you, Boston, for keeping our city running. This is our city, and you make us proud.

Thank you, frontline workers, for keeping us safe. And thank you, Boston, for doing your part by staying home. This is our…city, and you make us proud.

Keep sharing how you’re “Still Running” with #BostonStillRunning and we’ll keep feeding healthcare workers. Visit globe.com/stillrunning for more info.

Campaign done in partnership with MullenLowe US. Special thanks to David Ortiz for the inspiration, NESN for the footage.