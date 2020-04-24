Walsh says coronavirus stay-at-home advisory will ‘probably’ be extended beyond May 4

Walsh, apparently referring to Baker’s emergency order shuttering the state’s non-essential businesses and advisory to residents to only leave home for necessities, said in response, “Right now, our stay-at-home order is until May 4. I’ve been talking to the governor about extending that. There’s been no decision on that, but I’m expecting that will probably happen.”

During an appearance on Rev. Bruce Wall’s Boston Praise Radio program, Walsh was asked if he was considering a “more restrictive stay-at-home order.”

City and state residents will probably be asked to stay home beyond the current May 4 expiration date of Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency measures meant to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday morning.

In Boston, officials have also advised residents to wear face coverings in public, maintain social distancing, and observe a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

“We are looking at ... [whether to] make masks mandatory going into supermarkets and stores and things like that,” Walsh also said.

He quickly added, however, that it’s “incumbent on all of us that we can institute our own stringency as far as protecting ourselves.”

During a later appearance on WGBH-FM radio, Walsh said “we certainly won’t be where we were” Feb. 1, when people were working and life was relatively normal, at any point in the near future.

“We’re not going back to that moment in time for quite some time,” he said on the WGBH program Boston Public Radio.

Pressed on a possible return to normalcy, Walsh said he believes “the transition starts probably early summer,” and that “it’s a slow, steady” process that may play out over the summer and into the fall.

“The data that we have is incomplete,” Walsh said. “Clearly we do not have enough tests.” He added that “we have to make sure that people are going to be safe” when the economy reopens.

Walsh said the city currently has 15 COVID-19 test sites operating and officials are working to increase access to testing. He said cities and states are bearing the brunt of the responsibility for obtaining tests.

“We’re on our own, to some degree, in purchasing these tests,” Walsh said.

He said public health officials have indicated Boston needs to test a quarter of the population to get an accurate reading on COVID-19 data in the city. Currently, Walsh said, the city has tested about 19,000 of the city’s roughly 700,000 residents.

He was also asked about comments President Trump made during his White House briefing Thursday, when he wondered aloud whether it might be possible to inject the human body with disinfectant to fight the virus.

Walsh said he didn’t see the briefing but heard about the comments, which he called “scary.” No elected official, Walsh said, should be “passing information like that along” or “even insinuating” a remedy like that. He said elected officials should defer to public health specialists when it comes to giving medical recommendations.

Asked about the status of the annual July 4 celebration run by the state on the Esplanade, Walsh said no decision’s been made yet, but he’s not optimistic that “large gatherings” will be possible by July or August.

“I just don’t think we’ll be at that place yet by the summer,” he said.

The virus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 2.7 million people and killed more than 192,000. In the United States, more than 870,000 people have been sickened and more than 50,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Daily life around the world has been disrupted and economies have ground to a halt as governments have closed businesses and asked people to stay at home to thwart the spread of the virus.

Massachusetts reported 2,360 coronavirus deaths as of Thursday, though experts say the state’s tally may be on the low side because of deaths that happened before officials were aware of the outbreak. Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard, accounting for 58 percent of the deaths.

As of Thursday, the state also reported 3,890 people were in hospitals statewide with coronavirus.

It’s unclear what the ultimate death toll in the state will be. One highly cited model by the University of Washington predicts.around 4,200 deaths by early August. But various models differ and experts are also warning that the outbreak could make a comeback in the summer or fall.

The virus can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people with serious underlying conditions are most at risk for severe illness and death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Martin Finucane and Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.