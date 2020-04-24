Walsh says Trump comments on disinfectants were ‘scary’

President Trump’s musings on whether it might be possible to inject the human body with disinfectant to fight the coronavirus were “scary," Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday in an interview on WGBH-FM.

Walsh said he didn’t see the briefing but heard about the comments. No elected official, Walsh said, should be “passing information like that along” or “even insinuating” a remedy like that.

Elected officials should defer to public health specialists when it comes to giving medical recommendations, Walsh said on Boston Public Radio.