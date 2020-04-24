Mental health fallout looms — are we ready for it?

While I agree with Winch’s observations, I feel that he underestimates the degree of resiliency and adaptation to stress that many have displayed during this ordeal. Some have found being alone a time for self-reflection; others have made use of new methods of communication to reach out to friends and relatives; meanwhile, others have mastered anxiety by actively supporting those who are treating coronavirus patients.

In his otherwise illuminating and helpful op-ed ( “Loneliness, anxiety, grief — dealing with the mental health impacts of the coronavirus,” April 21), Guy Winch reminds us that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our mental health cannot and should not be underestimated. Loneliness, anxiety, and grief, not to mention post-traumatic stress disorder, are with us to a greater degree than we are likely to acknowledge and will continue to affect many people after the physical danger from the virus has passed.

We have the capacity not just to cope but to revel in resilience

Advertisement

Facing this crisis has given us a choice between approaching the point of emotional collapse and fighting to find adaptive solutions to isolation and fear that actually enhance our sense of mastery and being in and of the world. As a psychiatrist, I find that helping my patients understand that they have the capacity not only to cope but to feel the accomplishment of being resilient and strong is essential to psychotherapy in this dreadful and life-threatening pandemic.

Dr. Henry J. Friedman

Cambridge

The writer is an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.





We imperil our first-responders when we feed our need for ‘heroes’

Yes, chronic loneliness, grief, uncertainty, anxiety, depression, damage to relationships, and PTSD are the concurrent and future mental health crises we can expect and must prepare for. We could add increases in addictions, domestic violence, and unemployment.

But another crisis looms. We have learned, or should have, from the Oklahoma City bombing, from 9/11, and even from the 1987 rescue of baby Jessica McClure from a Texas well, that first responders — celebrated as “heroes” and often honored with medals and parades — became disproportionately prone to self-harm. Many of these people did not feel like heroes; rather, they suffered from guilt at not having saved those they could not reach or who died in their arms.

Advertisement

What will happen to the medical workers we rightly admire for their dedication, courage, and incredible sacrifice? Some will feel guilt for any number of reasons. Please don’t feed your own need for heroes; instead, ask how these people are doing, acknowledge how trying and difficult their experience might have been, and let them talk about it.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, and counselors should prepare to hear the whole story if these workers come to you, as I hope they are encouraged to do. We owe them our ears, our help.

Marian Kaplun Shapiro

Lexington

The writer is a licensed psychologist, specializing in trauma.





Attend to the needs of kids, particularly those already traumatized

As we begin to address the multitude of mental health effects of this crisis, let’s not forget that children, particularly school-age children ​already traumatized by the instability associated with homelessness and domestic violence, are suffering as well. Children in our program are feeling anxious, afraid, and depressed. We need a mental health response specifically designed to address their unique needs.

Deborah Hughes

President and CEO

Brookview House

Dorchester

Brookview House provides women and children experiencing homelessness with housing and support services.