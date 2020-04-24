Wednesday evening my mother succumbed to complications from the relentless COVID-19. The coronavirus is a pandemic of numbers and statistics. For our family, it is a simple equation: We are now minus one.
Friday before she died, my mother FaceTimed me with the help of a volunteer, and she looked good. I held on to that. By Monday, she was presumed positive and symptomatic. On Wednesday we gathered around my sister’s phone to FaceTime her our final goodbyes. My mother’s eyes closed, and she was unable to speak. We told her we loved her, and that we’d go to the Cape this summer. We said our final words to our mother, standing in a circle outside my house with a box of rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, and tissues in the middle of us.
At 11:30 that night she was gone.
My mother is more than a number in a compiled list of statistics. She was a wife, a mother, a Nana, a stroke survivor, a friend, and the light of our lives.
I am not angry. The compassion shown by my mother’s care team at the nursing home is what one would wish for their loved ones. Every day they relive the worst day of our life, helping loved ones say goodbye over FaceTime.
In the media frenzy that has surrounded this pandemic, don’t forget the one simple equation you need to remember to keep doing the right thing and staying home. For every number you see climbing higher and higher on the news, every single one of those numbers is a minus one for the family that loved them.
Carol Sullivan-Svirsky
Holliston