Wednesday evening my mother succumbed to complications from the relentless COVID-19. The coronavirus is a pandemic of numbers and statistics. For our family, it is a simple equation: We are now minus one.

Friday before she died, my mother FaceTimed me with the help of a volunteer, and she looked good. I held on to that. By Monday, she was presumed positive and symptomatic. On Wednesday we gathered around my sister’s phone to FaceTime her our final goodbyes. My mother’s eyes closed, and she was unable to speak. We told her we loved her, and that we’d go to the Cape this summer. We said our final words to our mother, standing in a circle outside my house with a box of rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, and tissues in the middle of us.