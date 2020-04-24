Scouting Anfernee Jennings, the Alabama linebacker the Patriots picked at No. 87

With the 87th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Patriots selected linebacker Anfernee Jennings – their second linebacker choice in 2020. Here’s the skinny:

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 256 lbs.

OVERVIEW

Jennings had a bit of a roller-coaster ride as a collegian, becoming a regular part of the Alabama defense as a sophomore when he had 41 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles in 11 starts. But he missed time because of a leg injury, and later sustained a knee injury against Clemson.

But in a credit to him, he returned to form the following year, and put up impressive totals across the board, starting 14 games and finishing with 51 tackles and 6.5 sacks. The most impressive number? A team-high 11 pass breakups. The numbers were just as good this past season -- he was named All-SEC, and finished with 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and five pass breakups.

Advertisement

OVERVIEW

It’s hard not to be impressed when you put on the film of Jennings, who can do a bit of everything. On the surface, his skill set is vaguely reminiscent of Kyle Van Noy -- a linebacker who can get after the passer, set the edge, and run with tight ends and running backs. It remains to be seen how he’ll fit in Foxborough moving forward, but at this stage, he could eventually be ticketed to fill Van Noy’s shoes down the road.

HIGHLIGHTS

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.