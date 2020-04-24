Boston College’s AJ Dillon on the run to Packers at No. 62

“My agents keep telling me, some people think they’re going in the first and end up going undrafted, some people think they’re going late end up first, second round,” he said before the draft. “So I, in good standing, know that I did everything I could. I went out there and performed well. My tape speaks for itself so whatever team believes in me enough to draft me, I’m going to go work and continue to do what I do.”

As the NFL draft got closer, Boston College running back AJ Dillon kept hearing the projections for where he might land. Some experts had him going in the early rounds. Some had him playing the waiting game into the later stages.

That team, he learned Friday night, was the Green Bay Backers. Flanked by friends in Orange Country, Calif., where he has been situated while under quarantine, the Eagles’ career rushing leader was taken in the second round with the 62nd overall pick.

Three years after exploding on the scene at BC, the 6-foot, 247-pound bruiser from New London, Conn. will write his next chapter with one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

Dillon rewrote the Eagles record book, piling up a school-record 4,382rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons.

Those numbers brought him instant attention across the country, but what Dillon what prided himself on — particularly after bouncing back from a high ankle sprain that cost him two games his sophomore season — was being counted on to carry the ball a staggering 845 times in BC’s run-heavy offense, frequently facing stacked boxes.

For whatever skepticism about whether he could be an every-down back — particularly because he only caught 21 passes in 35 games — he said he felt like he proved he could handle the workload.

“I feel like a big selling point for me is I’ve gone against probably the most adverse situations a running back’s going to see in college football,” said Dillon, who prepped at Lawrence Academy in Groton. “I think last year 75 percent of my carries were against a loaded [defensive] box. I did that for three years and in doing so, had that one injury. I only missed two games. It shows my durability and ability to produce in adverse situations.”

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, AJ Dillon (right) talks on the phone during the second round of Friday night's NFL football draft. Associated Press

Dillon was impressive at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, posting a 41-inch vertical jump and a 131-inch broad jump. The showing sparked comparisons to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher last season.

Since 2016, Dillon is the eighth BC player to be taken in one of the first three rounds of the draft. Last year, the Falcons selected offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom with the 14th overall pick. Defensive end Zach Allen (Cardinals) and safety Will Harris (Lions) went in the third round.

