Bruins want TD Garden to be a regional site for games if NHL can resume its season

If the NHL can get back to business in May or June, even if that means playing games at neutral sites with no spectators, Bruins ownership would like TD Garden to be one of up to four regional sites the league selects from the member clubs in its 31 US and Canadian cities.
A league source confirmed Friday afternoon that Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, who is also the NHL’s chairman of the board, has expressed interest in his building on Causeway Street being considered among the so-called “centralized” or “neutral” sites if play can be resumed.
The league source emphasized, however, that Jacobs is among some 20 owners, roughly two-thirds of league owners, who have an interest in their clubs/arenas being vetted by the leagueas potential hosts.
Bruins president Cam Neely confirmed later Friday that he “did mention to the league” the club’s interest in being a host city if training camps and/or games receive the OK from league headquarters.
“Obviously, that depends on what restrictions may be in place for the city or state," Neely wrote via email.
