Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt, 80, released early from prison

Former Boston Lobsters star Bob Hewitt was released on parole Friday after serving 3½ years of a six-year prison sentence in South Africa for raping two girls and sexually assaulting another in the 1980s and 1990s, while he was coaching them.

Hewitt, 80, once one of the sport’s greatest doubles players, was expelled from the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2015 after he was convicted of the crimes.