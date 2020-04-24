Scouting tight end Devin Asiasi, the first offensive player drafted by the Patriots in 2020

The Patriots finally drafted an offensive player, trading their No. 100 pick to the Raiders for No. 91 to grab Devin Asiasi from UCLA. Here’s the skinny:

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 257 lbs.

OVERVIEW

A big-body tight end who some have compared to former Patriot Alge Crumpler, Asiasi started his college career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA. He had two catches for 18 yards with a touchdown before decided to return to his home state. With the Bruins, he eventually grew into a larger role in Chip Kelly’s offense, finishing the past season with 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

ANALYSIS

At this point, Asiasi has a terrific opportunity in front of him -- if he can come in and have a good spring and summer, he could conceivably be in a position to contribute immediately in New England. The knock on him over the course of his college career is that he has struggled with weight issues, but he can get a handle on that and work to improve his blocker -- he’s more of a pass catcher than a blocker at this stage of his development -- he could be counted on to contribute early in his career.

(One more note: The selection of Asiasi, as well as Anfernee Jennings of Alabama, show Bill Belichick’s willingness to lean on some familiar friends when it comes to adding some punch this time around. Asiasi played for Chip Kelly at UCLA, while Jennings was a part of Nick Saban’s defense at Alabama. Not saying those were the only reasons behind those picks, but it’s not coincidental.)

HIGHLIGHTS

