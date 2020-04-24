As expected, Round 1 of NFL Draft shatters TV ratings records

The NFL Draft is always a major event on the sports calendar. But it has never been anticipated more than this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic halting live sports and fans practicing social distancing.

Confirmation of that came with Friday afternoon’s announcement of record-setting television ratings for Thursday’s broadcasts of the first round.

An average audience of more than 15.6 million viewers watched the first night across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels, easily breaking the previous high of 12.4 million viewers in 2014.