Gamble pays off for DraftKings with impressive first day on the market

Against a backdrop of a near-complete shutdown of athletic competion, DraftKings made its stock market debut Friday. The gamble appeared to pay off, with the shares for the Boston-based sports daily fantasy and betting site closing up 10.4% in their first day of trading.

“I hope and believe that sports will come back and people will continue to have a strong appetite for sports," Robins said. "If there is a trend away from being outdoors and going to the public places, you could actually see an increase in sports viewership once traditional sports are being played again. You could also see an increase in online activity.”

States with dwindling tax revenues could also turn to sports gambling as a source of funds, Robins said.

Miscellany

Tennis great Bob Hewitt out of prison

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt was released from prison on parole in Capetown, South Africa Friday after serving nearly four years of a six-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of girls he coached in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s. His conviction stemmed from a Globe series that first focused on his alleged rape of a former Massachusetts high school tennis star, Heather Crowe Conner, who was coached by Hewitt in Danvers after he had finished his playing career with the Boston Lobsters. The 80-year-old Hewitt, who was stripped of his place in the Tennis Hall of Fame after the allegations surfaced, was back at his home near the city of Port Elizabeth on South Africa’s south coast, the Department of Corrections said . . . More than 100 people alleging that they were were sexually abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor have taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school. The Anderson Survivors Legal Team said it has filed 20-plus notices of intent to sue the Ann Arbor school, its board and the estate of Dr. Robert Anderson. Michigan says it has confidence in the independent investigation now underway . . . Phil Neville will step down from coaching the England women’s team when his contract expires next year, missing out on leading the country at the rescheduled European Championship in 2022. The former Manchester United player could still coach the British Olympic team in 2021 in Tokyo.

College basketball

Top recruit to Texas, not G League

Greg Brown III, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas, will play for the hometown Longhorns in Austin instead of following other elite players such as Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd to the NBA’s developmental G League. The 6-foot-9 Brown, whose father Greg Jr., played football for UT, averaged 26 points and 13.2 rebounds as a senior in powering Vandegrift High to a 33-3 record . . . Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa, a potential lottery pick who is the first player to be honored as both player and freshman of the year in the American Athletic Conference after producing 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, will enter the NBA draft . . . AnnMarie Gilbert, who guided Virginia Union to the Division 2 women’s title game in 2017 and compiled a 135-18 record in five seasons, was hired as the new coach at Detroit Mercer.

