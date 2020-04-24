Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Some channel –flipping may be required

Rudy Pemberton had three hits in Roger Clemens's second 20-strikeout game.

Tigers-Red Sox, Sept. 18, 1996

NESN, 6 p.m.

Come for Roger Clemens’s second 20-strikeout game, but stay for hey-I-remember-that-guy Rudy Pemberton’s three-hit performance, which raised his average to .421.

Fire-Revolution, second leg of 2006 MLS Eastern Conference semifinals

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Future TV star Taylor Twellman and Pat Noonan score as the Revolution advance to the conference finals with a 2-1 victory.





Sabres-Bruins, Game 7 of the 1992 Adams Division semifinals

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

The Bruins avenge a 9-3 loss in Game 6 with a 3-2 victory in Game 7 on Dave Reid’s winning goal midway through the third period.

