Jared Goff restructures contract so Rams can make deals

Goff agreed last year to a four-year contract extension with an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed. The extension doesn't begin until the 2021 season, but Goff agreed to restructure the deal's money distribution to create breathing room for the Rams.

Floyd and Robinson agreed to join the Rams as free agents several weeks ago, but the announcements of their deals were delayed because they hadn't been able to complete their physical exams because of the pandemic.

The Los Angeles Rams announced the signings of linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on Friday after quarterback Jared Goff restructured his contract to create salary-cap room.

“I don’t see why not,” Goff said this month. "It doesn’t change anything for me, and it helps the team out.”

Los Angeles is stretched near the limits of the salary cap even after releasing star running back Todd Gurley, trading receiver Brandin Cooks, and losing several key players in free agency. In the past two years, the Rams have handed out the biggest contracts in NFL history for a quarterback, a running back, and a defensive player.

Floyd joins the Rams after four seasons with the Bears, where he played under new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. He is expected to help out with pressure from the edge after the Rams lost Dante Fowler in free agency and released Clay Matthews to save money.

Robinson spent the past four seasons with the Lions. The Rams signed him as a probable replacement for longtime defensive tackle Michael Brockers, but the two will play together this season after Brockers returned to Los Angeles when his free agent deal with the Ravens fell through over concerns about an ankle injury.

Dak Prescott’s brother dead at 31

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31.

The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott's death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.

The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in Louisiana, where the Prescott brothers Tad, Jace, and Dak grew up. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.

Dak Prescott appeared in a Campbell’s Chunky Soup commercial with his two brothers that aired last season. Their mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer in 2013.

Draft a ratings winner

The NFL Draft is always a major event on the sports calendar. But it has never been anticipated more than this year: The draft was the first live US sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Not surprisingly, it was announced that Thursday’s broadcasts of the first round set television ratings records.

An average audience of over 15.6 million viewers watched the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels, easily breaking the previous high of 12.4 million viewers in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.

The top three markets were all in Ohio, not surprising since the Bengals had the No. 1 overall pick, with which they selected Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow. Columbus, Ohio (16.7 rating), Cleveland (15.9), and Cincinnati (15.6) were the top three, followed by Philadelphia (15.1), Kansas City (14.3), Jacksonville (14.1), Atlanta (14.0), Charlotte (13.1), Denver (12.8) and (tied) Nashville and Milwaukee (12.7).

In Boston, the draft across all three networks drew a 10.2 rating, which ranked 18th. But that was a 52-percent gain over last year’s Round 1 rating in Boston, and it was the second-best year-to-year gain in 2020, behind only Atlanta (59 percent gain).

-- CHAD FINN