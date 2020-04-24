Scouting report: Patriots draft pick Josh Uche, a linebacker out of Michigan

College: Michigan

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 245 lbs.

OVERVIEW

Known as a pass-rushing specialist, Uche put up a remarkable stat line while in college, with the great majority of his tackles going as either tackles for loss or sacks. In 2018, he had 15 tackles and seven sacks. Last year, it was 35 tackles, with 8.5 going as sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He was named second-team All-Big Ten, and earned the team’s award for defensive player of the year. In all, the three-year letterman appeared in 39 games in his Michigan career with nine starts.

ANALYSIS

Uche is unique in that, for the most part, the Patriots prefer a lot of their edge guys to be a little longer and a little leaner than most others at that position around the league. (Think of Willie McGinest at 6-foot-5 as the prototype.) Uche’s impressive burst and ability to get after the quarterback could make him the exception to the rule. At the very least, he gives New England more depth on the edge as a compliment to the likes of John Simon, Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise and others.

His career arc will certainly bear watching -- if he shows an ability to drop into coverage with proficiency, he could get on the field consistently in the early part of his career. But right now, the Michigan product figures to get his feet at the NFL level this year as someone who could hear his name called on third down and in other passing situations. If that goes well, you can assume he will see his role grow moving forward.

HIGHLIGHTS

