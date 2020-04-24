Scouting Kyle Dugger, a Division 2 star and the newest Patriots safety

Never heard of Kyle Dugger? That’s not a surprise – he’s just the ninth player to be drafted out of tiny Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C.

Position: Defensive back

College: Lenoir-Rhyne

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 217 lbs.

OVERVIEW

Dugger was a Division-II star for Lenoir-Rhyne, a hyper-athletic defensive talent who occasionally overwhelmed the competition. He won the Cliff Harris Award, given to the best defensive player in NCAA Division II, and impressed at the Senior Bowl and the combine, causing a spike in his overall draft stock.

As a senior, he was slowed a bit by a hand injury which limited him to seven games, but still posted impressive numbers across the board, including 31 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. He also offers special teams value, as he had 12 punt returns for 175 yards (a 14.6 average) to go along with two touchdowns.

ANALYSIS

While the pick isn’t necessarily at an overwhelming position of need on paper, the Patriots do need to get younger at safety, as veterans Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are currently among the most senior players on the roster. You toss in the fact that New England dealt Duron Harmon this offseason, and it would appear that Dugger would have a chance to contribute immediately on defense for the Patriots. In addition, it’s worth mentioning that he should have a chance to contribute as a returner immediately -- Gunner Olszewski and Mohamed Sanu were New England’s punt returners in 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Check out Dugger in action here:

WHAT HE SAID

On his high school recruiting experience:

“I had kind of a shaky high school experience. Being able to start over as a redshirt, that’s when I realized I could [become an NFL prospect] ... That time off, I was able to accomplish a lot. I was able to catch my body up and really set goals and make that dream a goal. My head coach had a meeting with me (after redshirting). He told me I had a special skillset and it was a possibility for me.”

On playing at a Division II school:

“The competitor in me definitely wanted more at times. But I wouldn’t describe it as boredom. It was how am I going to use this situation where I can’t look at everything I do well and say I’m so great. I’d really dive into the details of what I’m doing and see if I’m doing what I’m supposed to do or is it me getting away with it because of the level of the competition.“





