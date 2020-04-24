A lot has changed in the sports world since my first day on the job

The sprawling Globe plant, surrounded by acres of free parking, eventually became an oversized, gas-guzzling ’59 Cadillac of a building in a newspaper business forced to remake on the fly as a four-cylinder, multiplatform media hybrid.

Like Elvis, the Globe sports department on Morrissey Boulevard that I first walked into in 1973 as a copy boy ultimately left the building.

Go figure. Things change. Typically over time, often imperceptibly, but on occasion with the quick-strike force that Muhammad Ali used to deck Sonny Liston in their historic heavyweight rematch.

“Get up and fight, sucker!” an emotional and somewhat incredulous Ali, 23, bellowed while standing over the fallen Liston that night (May 25, 1965) in Lewiston, Maine. “Nobody’ll believe this!”

The impact of the punch itself was, by history’s account, a wee bit questionable (wink-wink), but the outcome undeniable. Fight over. Knockout.

The sports world as it stood the night of my first shift in that old Globe building nearly a half-century ago (Feb. 28, 1973) has changed dramatically. Our games endure, some diminished, others more prominent, relative newcomers like professional lacrosse, the WNBA, and esports fighting for crumbs in a packed marketplace.

It was horse racing, boxing, and baseball that ruled the American sports industry at the start of the 20th century. By ’73, they no longer held such sway, but they were still prominent in the discussion.

The charismatic Ali remained the fight game’s dominant personality in ‘73, his final bout (unanimous decision over Trevor Berbick) still more than eight years in the future. For these last 30-40 years, boxing as an industry has turned clownish, staggering around the ring like some punch-drunk stumblebum.

Did you know that Tyson Fury, a 6-foot-9-inch Brit, is the current heavyweight champ? Probably not. He beat up an American, Deontay Wilder, in February to reclaim the WBC title. That’s awesome. At least until someone with a different acronym (BIU — Box Is Us?) decides to stage another gong show around a different magnificently bejeweled belt.

In horse racing, Secretariat won the Triple Crown in ‘73, ending a 25-year hiatus. Seattle Slew won it in ’77 and then Affirmed fought off Alydar to win in ’78 (yours truly reporting at the Preakness and Belmont). Another 37 years passed before American Pharoah ran the table in 2015.

The horse industry is in a perpetual race to try to remain relevant. Most of America can’t be bothered.

First-day duties as a copy boy at the Globe had me editing (pencil and glue pot in hand) results and/or entries for horse racing at Foxboro, Suffolk, Rockingham (Salem, N.H.), and Lincoln (R.I). Upward of 40 races a day. Whoa, Nellie, we had action galore.

All four tracks today are long gone, as is Wonderland, the dog track in Revere. Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place now stand where Foxboro harness drivers steered their trotters. Rockingham has become just another expansive mall.

Baseball has fared the best of the old big three, especially here in the Hub of the Hardball Universe. Player salaries defy imagination. In the spring of ’73, Carlton Fisk sat in general manager Dick O’Connell’s office and cut his own deal, re-upping for a reported $40,000, before dashing out to practice.

Manager Eddie Kasko’s Red Sox were training in Winter Haven, Fla., that February under the watchful eye and acerbic pen of Globe staff writer Clif Keane. One-day Hall of Famer Peter Gammons, fairly new to the writing staff, covered Lexington’s 60-56 win over Cambridge Latin in the state’s high school basketball tourney for the Feb. 28 morning Globe, which sold at newsstands for 15 cents. High school tournaments were a big deal, sometimes filling the Garden with capacity crowds.

Manager Eddie Kasko drags a dead boa constrictor off the field, as shown in the March 1, 1973, edition of the Globe. Frank O'Brien/Globe staff

Kasko made the cover of the March 1 Globe sports section, intrepid staff photographer Frank O’Brien clicking just as the Sox skip lugged a dead 12-foot boa constrictor off the field at Chain O’ Lakes Park. Florida seemed scary in the spring.

Pro tennis was really about to pop in ’73. Jimmy Connors won Wimbledon in ’74 and the sensational Bjorn Borg rattled off five wins there before John McEnroe and Connors began tussling regularly to be at Centre Court on Championship Sunday.

The Globe in my first week made little mention of the pro tennis circuit. Yet there was one significant exception: The great Bud Collins was tracking this outrageous story about noted hustler Bobby Riggs, the ’39 Wimbledon champ, looking to play any one of the best female players of the day for a winner-take-all pot of $5,000.

Riggs, wrote Collins, sprinkled out his offer to Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Nancy Gunter, and Chris Evert. Women were mostly still an anomaly in pro sports in ’73. Title IX would help change that. In February ’73, Title IX had been law for all of eight months.

Court, a 30-year-old Aussie and the world’s top-ranked female player, was first to accept. The two squared offer that May in front of a crowd of some 5,000 in Ramona, Calif., and Riggs was an easy winner (6-2, 6-1).

The stakes grew bigger, as did Riggs’s ego.

King, then 29, was next to face 55-year-old Riggs, and she dealt him a deliciously humbling 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 smackdown that September at the Houston Astrodome. The so-called “Battle of the Sexes” match was watched by some 90 million people worldwide and King pocketed $100,000 — only $10,000 less than Baltimore’s Brooks Robinson made that year as the richest third baseman in MLB.

King asserted a blend of courage and skill that helped knock down barriers for women in sports around the world. The cartoonish Riggs, an unintended foil, helped pave the way, victim of his own con.

Over the near half-century since, tennis has thrived, though its interest in the US has waned slightly in the new millennium with no prominent American male in the current international field. Pete Sampras was the last Yank to win at Wimbledon in 2000 (his seventh title at SW1) and Andy Roddick (2002) was the last US man to capture the US Open.

On the women’s side, California’s Serena Williams, one of the Sisters Sledgehammer (hat tip to Bud Collins), won her seventh Wimbledon title in 2016. Sister Venus Williams won her fifth Wimbeldon in 2008.

In sports today, the city’s focus is mainly on the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Celtics. On winning. On Duck Boats and parades.

Media coverage in the city now is skewed all the more to the big four, and far less emphasis placed on the college and high school sports that filled the pages here in the ‘70s and for decades more.

An inside page of the Feb. 28, 1973, Globe, featuring high school coverage by Peter Gammons. Boston Globe

We were once more than that, our attention wider in scope, more varied in interest. We loved our amateurs, our horses and their jockeys, our fishing and hunting, neither of which barely get a mention anymore.

Things change. Typically over time, often imperceptibly … and then one day we’re all like Liston, wondering what hit us and how we got here.

