MIAA Board makes it official: No spring sports in 2020

The Board of Directors, in conjunction with the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee, previously had voted to approve a shortened spring regular season and tournament structure on the possibility that schools could reopen by May 4. But Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Baker made all of those plans “moot,” according to MIAA president Jeff Granatino, the superintendent of schools in Marshfield.

By a 16-0 vote, the board made official what had been anticipated since Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker that school buildings —statewide would be closed through the end of June as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MIAA’s Board of Directors unanimously voted Friday to officially cancel the spring sports season and tournaments.

“This is once-in-a-century disaster,” Granatino said during a conference call among the Board of Directors that lasted only 20 minutes.

“We are playing without a playbook, and that is scary for people that coach. But we have tried to make the best of it. All of our students have lost so much. If planning for [a possible spring season] at least kept them motivated, that was a good thing.”

Granatino noted the Board of Directors waited until Friday to meet for an official vote to give members — a mix of administrators and athletic directors from across the state — the time to take care of things academically at their respective schools.

The Board will meet again on May 13.