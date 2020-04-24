NFL Draft 2020: Bengals pick Clemson’s Tee Higgins with first pick of second round

The Patriots first pick at No. 37. We’re tracking all New England news and moves here.

Live updates from Rounds 2 and 3:

▪ Clemson’s Tee Higgins comes off the board first, at No. 33 to the Bengals.

Many teams covet the opening spot in the round, viewing it almost as a first-rounder because a player — usually several players — they graded as a top-32 guy has not been chosen.

But unless a club was willing to part with a 2021 first-round choice to move up for No. 33 this year, the Bengals were wise not to budge.

Besides, they likely rated Higgins as a first-round talent, too.

So in addition to finding what they hope will be their franchise quarterback in Burrow with the first overall pick, the Bengals (2-14 last season) added a threat who can make the spectacular reception.

Burrow and Higgins also worked out together heading toward the draft.

▪ Safety and running back: Two positions that were somewhat or totally ignored in the first round of the draft figure to get a lot of attention on the second day of selections.

The second and third rounds of the virtual draft could see, pardon the pun, a run on running backs. Only one, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, went on Thursday, to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the final spot.

Look for Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State’s J.K Dobbins, Utah’s Zack Moss and Florida State’s Cam Akers to find homes.

No safeties went — six cornerbacks were chosen — in the opening round. Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, LSU’s Grant Delpit, Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., and Georgia’s J.R Reed are available.

As usual, the spotlight will shine on any quarterback remaining. That means Jake Fromm of Georgia, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Jacob Eason of Washington could be called out by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

