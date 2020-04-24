NFL Draft 2020: Patriots have five picks for Rounds 2 and 3

The Patriots will be back on the clock when the NFL Draft resumes on Friday night at 7 p.m. (See viewing information here.)
New England picked up two selections by trading its first-round pick to the Chargers on Thursday night.
Here are the Patriots’ picks on Friday – at least as of right now.
- No. 37 (second round)
- No. 71 (third round)
- No. 87 (third round)
- No. 98 (third round)
- No. 100 (third round)
Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said Friday morning that he’s “sure we’ll be active” in the second and third rounds, which implies the front office could package some of those third-round choices to move around on the board.
Jim McBride explores the options for the Patriots on Day 2 here.
We’ll be following along live with updates here.
