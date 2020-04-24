Patriots trade up to grab Michigan linebacker Josh Uche

Uche’s a talented athlete who split some draft rooms over his best positional fit and because his production outpaced his playing time. Where some see a tweener, though, the Patriots often see a player they can move from edge rusher to off-ball linebacker.

New England traded with Baltimore to move back up, giving the Nos. 71 and 98 overall selections in return for Nos. 60 and No. 129, a fourth-rounder.

The Patriots jumped back into the second round to restock at linebacker, taking Michigan linebacker Josh Uche at No. 60 overall in the NFL Draft Friday night.

Uche said he was excited to be drafted into a defense he believes will maximize his skill set.

“I hadn’t heard anything from the Patriots in a little minute and then when I got the call I knew it was a perfect fit for me,” Uche said.

He did have some idea. Uche had an informal meeting with Steve Belichick at the Combine and then videochatted with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo during the predraft process. He’s also been playing with the Patriots in the Madden video game for the last couple weeks.

Uche played sparingly during his first two seasons at Michigan, then found a role as a situational pass rusher in 2018 and became a starter in 2019. He only played in 52.8 percent of Michigan’s defensive snaps in 2019, but was impressively productive in that playing time. He was a coaches second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Uche, who measured 6 feet 1 inch and 245 pounds at the Combine, might be better as an off-ball linebacker in the NFL, but he certainly came off the edge and got after the passer in college. He tallied 7½ sacks and 10½ tackles for loss for the Wolverines in 2019. In 2018, he had seven sacks on just 97 pass-rush snaps.

He soothed some worries about his limited role with a good showing at the Senior Bowl, and one person stumping for him ahead of the draft was Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former Patriots scout.

“Hard to believe we’re not seeing this guy in any first-round mock drafts,” Nagy tweeted. “Could make a strong case that [Uche] was the best defensive player at the Senior Bowl. But that’s just what we saw.”

Uche was asked on a conference call Friday night if he felt like the Senior Bowl gave him a better opportunity to showcase everything he can do. He used the question to make clear he didn’t feel he had limited opportunities at Michigan.

“The stuff I did at Michigan is a representation of myself as well,” Uche said, while acknowledging that he enjoyed the Senior Bowl and everything he got to do there.

Uche didn’t test beyond the bench press at the Combine because of a hamstring injury he suffered during the game.

"I like Uche," said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit during a conference call Monday. "I think with Don Brown’s system, he was kind of a specialist where he was asked to be that guy off the edge and try to turn him loose and take advantage of his athletic ability.”

Uche was the second Wolverine taken in this year’s draft — center Cesar Ruiz went to the Saints at No. 24 overall — and joins a former college teammate, outside linebacker Chase Winovich, in New England.

Though the Patriots still have Dont’a Hightower and promising youngsters in Winovich and Ja’Whaun Bentley, they lost two of their best linebackers, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, in free agency and needed to reinforce the position.

Uche thinks he can do just that.

“It’s a good fit me for me," he said, "because I’m a hard-[expletive] worker and the Patriots work their [expletives] off.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.