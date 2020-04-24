UFC returns on May 9

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo expects there to be a 2020 major league season. Baseball has been on hold since last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, right along with most sports and other aspects of everyday life. Rizzo said on a conference call with reporters Friday: “I’m optimistic, as is the commissioner, that we’ll have baseball in 2020. I’m upbeat about that. The most important thing is to do it in the right way and the safest manner we can. But I believe that we will have baseball.”

The UFC is returning to competition on May 9 for three shows without fans in eight days in Jacksonville, Fla. The mixed martial arts promotion announced its plans Friday to return to action after postponing and canceling several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. UFC 249 will be held May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no fans in attendance. The pay-per-view show will still be headlined by Tony Ferguson’s interim lightweight title bout against Justin Gaethje . UFC President Dana White also plans to hold shows on May 13 and May 16 at the same arena in northern Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, according to White.

Dutch soccer league canceled

The rest of the Dutch soccer league was canceled and leading team Ajax won’t be declared the champion. The Eredivisie is the first top-tier European league to end its season prematurely because of the coronavirus crisis, but its decision sparked instant complaints from clubs who felt they had lost out. Belgium could ratify an end to its season on Monday …The French soccer league hopes players can return to training camps for medical checks next month . The LFP board of directors met to study a medical protocol presented by doctor Eric Rolland. He represents club doctors on the board. The protocol forecasts players attending training camps during the week of May 11 for cardiological, virology, and psychological checks. They would then be monitored on a daily basis. The president of the French soccer federation wants the season to restart with the two domestic cup finals followed by remaining league games. France is on lockdown until May 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league is scheduled to restart on June 17 if the government allows it.

‘Bull Durham’ pitcher dead

Steve Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild lefthander whose minor league career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie “Bull Durham,’’ died Sunday at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. He was 80. His sister, Patricia Cain, said Friday he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the new coronavirus. Dalkowski had been in assisted living for 26 years because of alcoholic dementia … A Summer X Games stop in Minneapolis scheduled for July has been canceled due to the coronavirus … The Milwaukee Bucks arena will serve as a distribution site for 2½ million non-surgical face masks. The Bucks opened Fiserv Forum to speed up the delivery of masks to the community. The distribution is part of MaskUpMKE, a local initiative.