Watch Nick Caserio call in the Patriots’ trade in the first round

The Patriots elected to trade their lone first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, sending the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 37th and 71st overall picks.

In a video shared by the team Friday morning, director of player personnel Nick Caserio called to notify the league moments after the Minnesota Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver out of LSU, with the 22nd overall pick.

As Caserio prepared to call the NFL with his landline telephone, he double-checked with coach Bill Belichick, whom he was speaking with on his cell phone.