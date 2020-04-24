What are the Patriots’ options on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

New England has five second-day picks, including the No. 37 (second round) and No. 71 overall (third) selections, which were acquired by sending a first-round pick (No. 23) to the Chargers Thursday night.

The Patriots have a chance to address multiple needs as the NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3.

All options – and plenty of players – are on the table.

The Patriots have three other third-round picks (87, 98, 100). More moves could be possible if the team packages some of those third-round choices to move up or down depending on how the board falls.

Director of player personnel Nick Caserio said early Friday morning that he’s “sure we’ll be active” in the second and third rounds.

Caserio shed some light on how Thursday’s trade with the Chargers came together, and he indicated the Vikings taking receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 didn’t have much bearing on the decision.

“We were having discussions with the Chargers, and they went ahead,’’ he said. “We kind of saw how the pick went. We were kind of on the clock at the time and … in the end it worked itself out … I think we just looked at the information that we had in front of us, went through it and made a decision to check out of [the pick].’’

In any case, the team will be able to fill vacancies at tight end, linebacker, defensive line, and receiver, while adding depth to other spots, including depth at quarterback, offensive line, and the secondary.

While this wasn’t considered a deep tight end draft, that perception has changed after none were selected on opening night. The Patriots could have their choice at the position when they are scheduled to make the fifth selection Friday night.

Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, perhaps the most NFL-ready of the tight end bunch because of his receiving skills and decent blocking ability, could be targeted early. Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant, Washington’s Hunter Bryant, and Dayton’s Adam Trautman are possibilities.

At receiver, several intriguing options include Clemson’s Tee Higgins, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, Penn State’s K.J. Hamler, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool, and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault.

Along the defensive front seven, tackles Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Raekwon Davis (Alabama), and Ross Blacklock (TCU) could be appetizing. Edge rushers A.J. Epenesa (Iowa) and Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), who were fringe first rounders, are available.

New England should also have its choice of quarterbacks as the four teams picking ahead of them Friday night (Bengals, Colts, Lions, and Giants) all appear to be set at the position.

Among the intriguing possibilities at the position are Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, and Washington’s Jacob Eason.

Caserio was asked about the remaining quarterback depth, but chose to take a larger, position-wide approach with his answer.

“I think there’s a number of players kind of in a pocket here probably these next two to three rounds across positions,’’ said Caserio. “When we go back and evaluate what happened [Thursday night], six or seven tackles went, six of seven corners went, six receivers, four quarterbacks, which I think going into the draft, I think the expectation was that’s probably how it was going to shake out. There are certain positions may have a little bit more left over here moving forward.

"Hopefully, we’re in a position where there’s still good football players that are available that we’re able to pick. That’s how we feel. We’ll have to take it pick by pick. There’s still good players that are kind of littered throughout the draft here.

"Everybody just has to figure out what makes the most sense for their particular situation and their team, which is what we’re trying to do.’’

Round 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. and teams have seven minutes per selection. They’ll have five minutes to pick in Rounds 3-6, and four minutes in the seventh round.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.