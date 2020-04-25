‘Big Band Bossa Nova’ will transport you far, far away

How are you batting back those spikes of anxiety? I’m hitting play on Quincy Jones’s “Big Band Bossa Nova” album from 1962, a product of mid-century America’s fascination with Brazilian music. Jones’s big-band arrangements conjure an array of emotions — all pleasant, all escapist. There’s the goofiness of “Soul Bossa Nova,” with the double piccolos you’ll recognize from the “Austin Powers” movies. There’s super-sexy “Serenade” with its velvety brass and acoustic guitar. But my desert island — err, home isolation jam is the breezy, relaxed “Morning of the Carnival,” which sounds exactly like strolling the beach of a country far, far away. No matter which track you land on, this album is sure to loosen tense shoulders and make the head sway.
