At ICA Watershed, fresh food for East Boston families

First, the ICA learned that the Watershed’s East Boston neighborhood has one of the city’s highest rates of COVID-19. Then the nonprofit enlisted its catering company, The Catered Affair, to help with a donation drive. The ICA also recruited new donors to fund the project.

With its galleries closed to the public, the Institute of Contemporary Art is using its Watershed outpost to feed families in need.

The monthlong drive — launched in partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, East Boston Social Centers, Maverick Landing Community Services, Eastie Farm, Orient Heights Housing Development, and Crossroads Family Center — distributes family-size boxes filled with fresh produce and dairy products. Also included is a one-page coloring activity, designed to showcase neighborhood solidarity when displayed in windows.

“We know this is just a drop in the bucket of need,” said ICA director Jill Medvedow. “We are pleased to help in this small way. It is wonderful to use the Watershed as a distribution place for food and to understand the many ways the arts can be in service to our community.”

The ICA expects to feed 400 East Boston families with its Watershed initiative.