2-alarm fire damages North Andover home

A two- alarm fire tore through a single family home in North Andover Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.
The fire broke out at a two-and-a-half story home on Carriage Chase Road at 3:29 p.m., North Andover fire Lieutenant Matthew Lacolla said.
Portions of the roof collapsed. No injuries were reported, Lacolla said.
The Red Cross was on scene to help the residents displaced from the home.
North Andover fire received mutual aid from about a dozen fire departments including Lawrence,Andover, Middleton, and Methuen, Lacolla said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.