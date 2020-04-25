2-alarm fire engulfs vacant home in Worcester

A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Worcester on Saturday morning, officials said.

At 3:30 a.m., the fire department received a call about a fire at 37 Trowbridge Circuit. When they arrived, firefighters found the two-and-a-half story residence completely in flames, said Martin Dyer, the city’s deputy fire chief.

Neighbors told officials the home was vacant. The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, but the home was destroyed.