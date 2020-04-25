Barry Burbank, WBZ weather forecaster, to retire after 42 years

Burbank, who arrived at the station in March 1978, has appeared on air longer than anyone in the station’s history, WBZ said in a post Friday. He will deliver his final forecast on Sunday during the 11 p.m. news.

After four decades of reporting on New England’s most formidable weather, beginning with the Blizzard of ’78, meteorologist Barry Burbank will retire Sunday from WBZ-TV, the news station announced.

In a video posted on Twitter, Burbank’s colleagues described Burbank as a warm and inspiring presence at the station and wished him a happy retirement.

“Who knows how many future meteorologists are out there because of Barry,” WBZ chief meteorologist Eric Fisher said in the video.

Burbank joined WBZ after launching his career as a weekend forecaster in Portland, Maine, where he served as the state’s first professional meteorologist, according to his online biography. Since then, Burbank has received numerous accolades, including the national Award for Outstanding Service by a Broadcast Meteorologist, presented by the American Meteorological Society.

Burbank is currently the region’s longest-tenured morning meteorologist, according to his biography. Last summer, he was inducted into the Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“The most fun is when you get the forecast right, so I’m having fun most of the time,” Burbank said during his Hall of Fame induction.

WBZ officials are asking viewers to celebrate Burbank’s legacy online with the hashtag #ThanksBarry.

“There never was another Barry Burbank," WBZ executive weather producer Terry Eliasen said in the post. "There never will be another Barry Burbank.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.

