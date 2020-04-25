Brockton police searching for driver who hit guardrail, ran away

Brockton police are searching for a driver who ran away after he was chased by police in his SUV and hit a guardrail in Brockton Friday night, the department said.
Officers spotted a White Kia SUV driving west on Menlo Street just after 7 p.m. , which fit the description of a vehicle involved in an ongoing investigation, and started to follow it, Brockton police said in a statement.
The SUV, which was speeding, hit a guardrail and the driver got out and ran away on foot, police said. Brockton police, one of their K-9 units, and State Police searched for the suspect, who still has not been identified.
A man who was sitting in the front seat of the SUV was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for evaluation, police said. The man did not have a serious injury, said Darren Duarte, a police spokesman.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Brockton police detectives at (508) 941-0234. If you wish to submit it anonymously, police said, you can send it by texting the word “BROCKTON” with any information to “CRIMES” (274637).
