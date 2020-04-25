Dorchester man arrested on gun charges

Boston police arrested a man and recovered a loaded handgun and an additional 42 rounds in Dorchester Friday afternoon, police said.
Enrique Rivera, 36, of Dorchester, is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.
Boston police officers, with the help of State Police, arrested Rivera at about 1 p.m. Friday on Edson Street in Dorchester, police said.
During their investigation, officers found a .45 caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, police said, along with a box containing 42 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition inside.
Advertisement
Rivera is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for the gun-related charges.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.