Dorchester man arrested on gun charges

Boston police arrested a man and recovered a loaded handgun and an additional 42 rounds in Dorchester Friday afternoon, police said.

Enrique Rivera, 36, of Dorchester, is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Boston police officers, with the help of State Police, arrested Rivera at about 1 p.m. Friday on Edson Street in Dorchester, police said.