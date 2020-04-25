fb-pixel

Dorchester man arrested on gun charges

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2020, 50 minutes ago
The .45 caliber handgun Boston police recovered Friday afternoon.
The .45 caliber handgun Boston police recovered Friday afternoon.Boston Police Department

Boston police arrested a man and recovered a loaded handgun and an additional 42 rounds in Dorchester Friday afternoon, police said.

Enrique Rivera, 36, of Dorchester, is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Boston police officers, with the help of State Police, arrested Rivera at about 1 p.m. Friday on Edson Street in Dorchester, police said.

During their investigation, officers found a .45 caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, police said, along with a box containing 42 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition inside.

Advertisement

Rivera is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for the gun-related charges.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.